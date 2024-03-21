Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
