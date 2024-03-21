Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 350,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

