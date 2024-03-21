VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

