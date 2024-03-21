WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WaFd by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

