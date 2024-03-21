Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

