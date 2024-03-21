Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

