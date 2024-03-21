Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 3,512 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

