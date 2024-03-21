Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

