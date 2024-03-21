Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial
Truist Financial Price Performance
Truist Financial stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.