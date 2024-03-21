Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 746,899 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 486.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

