Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Up 2.9%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 153,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 268,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

