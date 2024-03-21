WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 119.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

