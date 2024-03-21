William Blair Weighs in on Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 74.54% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

