William Blair Weighs in on Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

