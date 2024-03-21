Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

WGO opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

