Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xerox by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

