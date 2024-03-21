Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

