Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Stock Performance
Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
