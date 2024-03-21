Zacks Research Weighs in on Novavax, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Novavax by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

