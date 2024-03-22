11,500 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

FUMB stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

