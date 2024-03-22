3,211 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

