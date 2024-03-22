7,596 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

