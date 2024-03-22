9,525 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

