Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 594.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $165.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

