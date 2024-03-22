AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.18. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 19,367 shares.

AirNet Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

