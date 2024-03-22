Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 15.9%

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 2,395,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,522,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Airship AI Stock Down 15.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Airship AI during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

