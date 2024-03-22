Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading Down 0.1%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Aker BP ASA Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.
About Aker BP ASA
Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
