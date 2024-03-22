Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Akero Therapeutics worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.94 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,060 shares of company stock worth $3,327,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

