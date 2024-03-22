Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.22 and traded as high as C$18.84. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$18.43, with a volume of 993,157 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.22.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

