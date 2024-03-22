Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,176 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

