Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 1,842,951 shares.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,475.00%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
