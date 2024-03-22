Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.25. Alight shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3,053,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Alight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,336 shares of company stock worth $4,527,359. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Alight by 81.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Alight by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

