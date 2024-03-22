Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.51. 15,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93.

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

