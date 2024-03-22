Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.10

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.10 and traded as high as C$51.80. Altus Group shares last traded at C$51.61, with a volume of 21,494 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark raised Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.72.

Altus Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0802096 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

