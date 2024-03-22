Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.