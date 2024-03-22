Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

