Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

