American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 108,945 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of La-Z-Boy worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LZB opened at $37.19 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.