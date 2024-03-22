American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 139,117 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

