American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,510 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $92,796,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18,345.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 385,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

AMN opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.