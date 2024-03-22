American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 396,501 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.76% of Rocket Lab USA worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

