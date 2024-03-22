American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 44,444 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.89% of Buckle worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Buckle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

