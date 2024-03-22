American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 51,391 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.21% of OFG Bancorp worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

