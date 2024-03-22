American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,922 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Excelerate Energy worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,206,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,948,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,360,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $16.18 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

