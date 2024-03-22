American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of ADMA Biologics worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $3,318,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 544.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 146,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.1 %

ADMA stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

