American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,270 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Wayfair worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.27. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

