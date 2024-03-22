American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

