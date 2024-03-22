American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vermilion Energy worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 354,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 116,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $975,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

