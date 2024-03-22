American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.12% of SFL worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 433,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

