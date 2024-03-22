American Century Companies Inc. Buys 127,997 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of SunCoke Energy worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

