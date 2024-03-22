American Century Companies Inc. Buys 141,363 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

