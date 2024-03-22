American Century Companies Inc. Buys 16,174 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.